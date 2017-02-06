Wow, just wow. Snow totals have been incredible near Glacier National Park and the Rocky Mountain Front. Moisture streaming in from the Pacific ran right along a stalled frontal boundary that lingered all weekend long. That front is now moving back south through the state as a cold front, with heavy snow showers right along that front. Snow showers are moving through eastern Montana, but another round of snow will move through the state tonight into tomorrow morning. Very cold air has also moved south through the state, and lows tonight will dip into the 0s to as cold as -15. Roads are very slick, and with a couple more inches tonight, the roads will remain slippery tomorrow. Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy, cold day for the entire state. Highs will only top out in the 0s and 10s. Light snow will redevelop through southwest Montana by the afternoon, and move north into central Montana by late in the evening. Another couple inches of snow is likely by Wednesday morning. Wednesday will start some major changes, as a warm front slowly lifts through the state. Highs will still be cold on Wednesday, generally in the 10s and 20s with a little light snow around. But by Thursday, temperatures will push into the 40s to near 50 statewide, even along the Rocky Mountain Front where there is a ton of snow on the ground. Wind will howl as well, gusting up to 40-50mph across the plains, and up to 70mph right along the Front. Thursday and Friday will be sloppy, stormy days, as melting will occur statewide. A cold front will bring a few snow showers later on Friday and cooler temperatures this weekend. Longer range, most of next week will be mild with above average temperatures. I do not see any significant snow for at least 10 days.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist