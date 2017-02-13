HELENA – A 32-year-old Montana City man is charged with assaulting a three-year-old child.

Michael James Fletcher appeared, via video, in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Monday. Fletcher is charged with felony assault on a minor following reports from St. Peter’s emergency room of possible child abuse this past December.

Prosecutors say the victim had multiple injuries including broken blood vessels in his right eye, two black eyes and bruising to his chest and back while he was in the care of Fletcher.

The child told one witness, “Mike hit me with my toy car.”

The 32-year-old denied any abuse to the child, saying he had placed the child in “time-out” after wetting his pants.

Fletcher also claimed the child fell out of bed cut his eye on staples holding up some Christmas lights.

If convicted, Fletcher faces 40-years in the state prison.