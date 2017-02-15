From last week’s state low of -40 in Elk Park, a few towns in central Montana hit 70 today. That’s a 110 degree temperature swing for the state of Montana. A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front, however no streams, creeks, or rivers were at flood stage as of this afternoon. Water and melting will continue tonight and the next few days. Record warmth hit the state again today, and while slightly cooler air is moving in, temperatures will still remain well above average for most of the state. Valley locations will remain slightly cooler with some air quality issues. Tonight’s lows will range from the 30s to 40s across north central Montana, to the 10s and 20s in the valleys and mountains. Watch out for re-freezing and slippery conditions as temperatures drop tonight. Thursday, a Pacific storm will spread more clouds across the state, and a few mixed rain and snow showers will fall along and west of the Continental Divide. East of the Divide, north central Montana will warm into the 50s to near 60 with strong southwest winds. Snow accumulation of up to 6″ will generally be above 7,000′ in the western mountains, but a quick burst of wet snow and a sloppy accumulation is possible in the lower elevations late in the day with the cold front. Friday will be mild and mostly sunny. It’s Presidents’ Day Weekend, and the weather will not be the “cleanest”. Saturday, a few mixed rain and snow showers will move across western Montana. Central and eastern Montana will be mild with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday, a period of mixed rain and snow will move through the state in the morning hours. Snowfall amounts in the mountains should not exceed a couple inches. Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s, but 30s in the mountains.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist