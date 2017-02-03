HELENA – When 14-year-old Amyee Heddings of East Helena was told that the Montana Hope Project would grant her a wish, she could have chosen anything, but all she wanted was a new ceiling for her room and one for her basement.

“Typically, we send kids to Disney World, Hawaii or sporting events,” said MHP Officer David Gleich.

The Montana Hope Project grants wishes to Montana kids who are terminally or critically ill or have life threatening diseases

Amyee wanted a place to call her own. She didn’t like how her ceiling was unfinished. Nails stuck out and wires hung from the top.

With the help from Montana contractors, Montana Highway Patrol officers went above and beyond to refurbished Aymee’s entire bedroom and basement.

Gleich donated countless hours of his own time to help with the construction and make Amyee’s dream a reality.

The project took six months to complete. Not only did she get a ceiling, the crew remodeled the basement bathroom, installed an egress window in her room and completely updated her room, with new furniture, carpet, paint and bedding.

Also a volunteer for the Montana Hope Project, Gleich said it, “Brings a smile to my face to see somebody enjoy something I do. You know I build houses and stuff of the side and to get a chance to give back to our community and give something to Amyee. Make her life a little bit better is a very heartwarming feeling.”

Aymee is the fourth child the Montana Hope Project has helped this year. Since the charity first started they’ve helped 442 kids.

The Montana Hope Project is sponsored by the Association of Montana Troopers.

