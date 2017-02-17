POLSON (AP) — A former Montana man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role in the beating death of his 18-year-old nephew in Arlee.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Stephen Seese killed 18-year-old Richard Warner with a hammer and then hid his body in the shower stall of a camper parked in Arlee.

Warner had been living in Arlee with Seese’s family, including two young children, when he was killed.

Seese, his 24-year old wife Kassandra and their children continued to live with the body for months before they moved out. Warner’s body was discovered in June 2015.

Seese changed his plea to guilty in December and was sentenced this week in Lake County District Dourt.

Seese and his wife blamed each other for beating Warner with a hammer. His wife was sentenced to 5 years in the department of corrections for her part in the crime.