HELENA – The deployment ceremony for the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion started Thursday 9 a.m.

Thursday morning, friends, family and the community helped send off 21 Montana National Guardsmen.

The soldiers will head to Fort Hood, Texas to complete pre-deployment training before heading to Southwest Asia.

Maj. Gen. Matthew Quinn, the Adjutant General for Montana said the Fort Hood location is an, “Active Army base where the soldiers will finish all of their training that may be required as they prepare to head overseas.”

Their mission in Southwest Asia will be to provide medical helicopters and support to army operations in that region.

“When the Army says, hey we need the National Guard support for some mission then our soldiers start training up on the task required of them to do their duty overseas,” Quinn added.

At the Montana Army Aviation Support Facility in Helena, after goodbye hugs and kisses, the garage doors opened up, and everyone headed outside to see the soldiers off.

“If you look around, this is the most proud you can be. When you see the families, when you see the community, when you see the employers come out and support our guardsmen, this means a lot to our soldiers as they head out,” Quinn said.

Twelve soldiers will headed out in the Black Hawk helicopters filled with medical support equipment. The other nine flew on commercial aircrafts to Texas.

Governor Steve Bullock and Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney attended to see the soldiers off as well. For security reasons the National Guard did not disclose the length of the mission or the country the soldiers are being deployed to.