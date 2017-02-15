GREAT FALLS – Feb. 14 was not only Valentine’s Day, but also National Organ Donor Day.

Montana is first in the nation per capita with 89 percent of adult residents as registered organ donors.

Alaska and Washington ranked second and third on the list .

Last year, 26 Montanans donated their organs.

Each donor can give up to eight organs, such as the heart, liver, and lungs. Hundreds of other people can be helped with tissues, nerves, and heart valves.

“Registering is a phenomenal thing I think for two reasons. One, obviously you’ve made this selfless choice to become a donor and save and enhance lives. The second thing is it really takes that decision off of your family. If you want to become a donor, register so that we can share your wishes with your family and then ensure that your living legacy is followed through,” said LifeCenter Northwest representative Nicole Weiher.

The U.S. government reported in 2015, a total of 37,910 organs were donated.

Most often, organ donors are deceased, but some organs can be donated by living donors.

Deceased organ donors can donate: kidneys (2), liver, lungs (2), heart, pancreas, and intestines. In 2014, hands and faces were added to the organ transplant list.

Living organ donors can donate: one kidney, a lung, or a portion of the liver, pancreas, or intestine.

Nearly six in ten donors are deceased and about four out of ten are living donors.

In addition, people can donate heart valves, corneas, bone marrow, and tendons.

The Organ Donor website says that 95 percent of U.S. adults support organ donation, but only 48 percent are actually registered.