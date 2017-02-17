HELENA – Reported cases of influenza have dropped recently in Montana, but the Montana Department Public of Health and Human Services says the virus is still widespread across the state.

A total of 669 cases of the flu were reported for the last week.

That is 175 fewer cases than the previous week.

The number of hospitalizations dropped as well and there were no new flu related deaths.

Lewis and Clark county and Flathead county have both recorded over 500 confirmed cases of the flu season, the highest counties in the state.

Statewide there have been 10 flu related deaths, all in adults.

With influenza being widespread, doctors say the flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself. A close second is good hygiene, but most people may not know the most effective way to wash hands.

Medical professionals suggest properly lathering up, using soap and warm water and scrubbing for at least 20 seconds, then using a towel to turn off water and open the bathroom door.