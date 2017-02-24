(HELENA) The Montana Senate has wrapped up the first half of the 2017 legislative session, several days early.

The Senate adjourned Friday afternoon for its transmittal break, after a day in which it sent 51 bills and resolutions to the House for consideration. Senators will come back to the Capitol on Mar. 6.

The 45th legislative day, the halfway point of the legislative session, is the transmittal deadline for bills that don’t affect state revenue. That means those bills will die unless they have passed out of the House or Senate and into the other chamber.

Wednesday will be the 45th day, but the Senate has already approved or rejected all the bills that needed to meet that deadline.

Republican and Democratic leaders in the Senate praised their colleagues for working efficiently and without hostility.

“We came in and we dedicated ourselves to getting our work done, and being one, and working together,” said Democratic Sen. Jon Sesso, the minority leader. “I don’t think that we could be more proud of these 41 days that we’ve spent together.”

Majority Leader Fred Thomas, a Republican from Stevensville, said the first half of the session sets a good example for the second half, when lawmakers will take up contentious issues like infrastructure and the state budget.

“As we are at the midpoint, there is that great amount of heavy issues to be dealt with as we come back in a week or so,” said Thomas. “But we will, I know, come back with the same attitude.”

Senate President Scott Sales, a Republican from Bozeman, says the session has exceeded his expectations so far.

“I think the tone is set well going into Day 46 when we get back in ten days to continue on,” said Sales.

The House is not planning to leave early. Speaker Austin Knudsen, a Republican from Culbertson, says the House will send its last general bills to the Senate on Wednesday.

Because of a legislative rule, the Senate had to ask the House’s consent for their plan to adjourn early.