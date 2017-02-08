The Montana Supreme Court has upheld the December 2014 deliberate homicide conviction of Markus Kaarma who shot and killed German foreign exchange student Diren Dede.

Kaarma appealed to the Montana Supreme Court alleging the jury was given unfair instruction on the use of force for self-defense and that the Missoula District Court judge should have granted the defendant’s motions for a change of venue based on the extensive pretrial publicity in the Missoula area.

In a unanimous decision Wednesday morning, the Montana Supreme Court found the District Court’s decisions were not an abuse of discretion, holding the jury instructions given were a full and fair instruction on the applicable law regarding self-defense in Montana.

The high court also held that while the publicity surrounding the case had been extensive, it was not inflammatory or so prejudicial to Kaarma that a fair and impartial jury could not be found in Missoula County.

Finally, the court held that Kaarma did not show that the District Court’s other challenged trial rulings warranted a new trial.

Kaarma was convicted in Feb. 2015 to 70 years in prison and will not be eligible for parole for 20 years.

