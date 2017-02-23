WARM SPRINGS – Dillon resident Chaz Hyland has been in and out of trouble for years after getting multiple driving under the influence convictions.

At age 23 he was convicted with his first DUI; a year later he got another conviction, a year and a half after that, his third. Then a few years following the third offense, he got his fourth. The fourth conviction categorized him as a felon.

That’s how he found himself at the WATCh Program. Listen to some of his experiences.

“If you think it can’t happen to you, you’re in denial,” Hyland said.

