(HELENA) The Montana Supreme Court says the state’s top campaign watchdog’s term has ended, but he can remain in office until a successor has been chosen.

Justices noted that Gov. Steve Bullock specifically appointed Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl for a term ending Jan. 1. They ruled it would be inappropriate for the court to change that date.

A group including former legislators, outgoing Secretary of State Linda McCulloch and political organizations filed suit, arguing Motl’s term should be extended another two years. They claimed that, because his three predecessors were not confirmed by the state Senate, he should serve a full six years.

But Attorney General Tim Fox, current Secretary of State Corey Stapleton and Senate Republicans argued that Motl was filling an unexpired six-year term that started when former Commissioner Dennis Unsworth left the position in 2011.

Bullock said in a statement he will now move forward with appointing a new commissioner for a full six-year term.

Motl called the court’s decision “appropriate and positive,” and said it would provide stability for the office by ensuring that there would be no vacancy.

However, there is some uncertainty about how long Motl will remain commissioner. The order says he should remain in office until the next commissioner is “appointed and qualified.” Motl says that means he should be commissioner until his successor is confirmed by the Senate.

But Republican Sen. Fred Thomas, the Senate majority leader, says the new commissioner should take over the job as soon as Bullock makes an appointment.