Happy Thursday!

It doesn’t look like the kids mind the minor flooding up along the Rocky Mountain Front. Thursday was the third straight day of record highs in Montana. Some records have reached the 60s and even low 70! Just barely a week ago, parts of Montana were well below zero. A springlike pattern will continue through Presidents’ Day Weekend, but spring in Montana also means snow. Tonight, watch out for a quick burst of sloppy, wet snow around the Capital area as a front crosses the area. Friday will be a beautiful day, with highs in the 40s and 50s under mostly sunny skies. The mountains will top out in the 30s. Saturday, clouds and a few mountain snow showers will move through early, but the afternoon will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the 40s to around 50. The mountains along and west of the Continental Divide will have more cloud cover and snow throughout the day. Sunday will be another mostly cloudy day with wet snow or a mix of rain and snow through southern and central areas early in the day. By later Sunday, that minor system will move out. Highs will again be in the 40s to around 50. Next week will remain mild with a few quick hitting systems moving through Monday morning, then again Tuesday. Later in the week, colder temperatures will move in for a better chance of snow. The end of February and the beginning of March appear colder than normal, with above average snowfall. So winter is not finished yet!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist