HELENA – The female suspect who is a witness in the fatal shooting at the Helena Motel 6 on Jan. 25 was arraigned in District Court Wednesday.

Travis Holly Stephens faces charges of possession of dangerous drugs and intent to distribute meth and marijuana.

Stephens allegedly traveled from Butte to Helena with 41-year-old Brandon LeClair when they met 31-year-old Kenneth Purcell at the Motel 6 on Oregon Street.

Just before 1a.m. on the 25th, the two males began fighting.

Stephens also told police that LeClair and Purcell got into a violent argument in a motel room, where Purcell allegedly hit LeClair with a whiskey bottle and kicked him. Stephens indicated she thought both men were carrying guns.

The brawl ended in the parking lot of the motel when LeClair allegedly shot and killed Purcell.

Investigators found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the hotel room and in the car jointly owned by Stephens and LeClair.

Stephen’s trial has been scheduled for May. If convicted on all charges, she faces 45-years in prison.