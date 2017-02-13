HELENA – On Monday morning, the dispatch center for the Helena Police received a call at about from a resident in the westside area of Helena near Mountain View and Stuart reporting a possible mountain lion in the area.

HPD has officers, Animal Control and a Fish Wildlife and Parks warden in the area.

At this point its a single sighting and no animal has been located.

For anyone traveling or living in the area, please be alert and report any possible sighting to our dispatch center – 406-442-3233.

