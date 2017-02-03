BILLINGS – A man serving time at the Montana State Prison for 27 sexual assault convictions is one of 20 inmates filing a lawsuit against the parole board for not letting the inmates out of prison early.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Butte.

The inmates allege the parole board has denied them early release because they did not participate in programs while incarcerated.

The plaintiffs claim that the judges in their cases did not specify treatment programs, so participation in treatment programs should not impact their eligibility for parole.

The complaint alleges violation of due process and double jeopardy.

In Montana, a defendant is eligible for parole consideration after completing a quarter of his or her sentence.

While a judge might not specifically outline a treatment program in the sentencing guidelines, DOC staff may require an inmate to participate in a program.

The programs offered include sexual offender treatment, addiction courses, parenting classes and anger management courses, among other programs.

The inmates allege in the lawsuit that it is not fair that their freedom rests entirely with a board who is allegedly acting on “personal opinion and animosities.”

“These actions by the current board, in the plaintiff’s opinion, could not possibly be constitutionally sound,” according to the complaint. “And mere public intolerance or animosity cannot constitutionally justify the deprivation of a person’s personal physical liberty.”

The plaintiffs argue that the decision on whether to grant them parole should be based solely on the duration of his or her sentence served.

Stephen Allison, who has been convicted of dozens of sex crimes, is the main plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Four of the inmates in the complaint were sentenced in Yellowstone and Park County courts.

Monico Nava was sentenced to prison in Yellowstone County District Court for assaulting a peace officer in 2008.

Thomas A. Park was sentenced in Park County District Court for crimes of mitigated deliberate homicide, forgery, and issuing a bad check in the 1990s.

Fred Sutton was sentenced in Yellowstone County District Court for deliberate homicide in 1988.

And James Stewart was sentenced in Yellowstone County District Court for three partner of family member assaults and a fourth or more DUI from 2001 to 2015.

Many of the other inmates cited as plaintiffs have been convicted of rape, assault, theft, drug possession and distribution and murder.

Plaintiffs are asking for new consideration of their parole eligibility, as well as an annual review of the board members and its policies.

The complaint also seeks for the implementation of a matrix system that would be used to calculate a person’s release eligibility.

Representatives for the parole board had not responded Friday.