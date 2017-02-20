Last semester an architecture class at Montana State University built model size tiny homes to show the community an affordable way to house the homeless.

Connie Pearson-Campbell, a deacon at the St. James Episcopal Church, explained the need Bozeman had for a homeless shelter. Campbell, Human Resources Development Council and architecture students from Montana State University all have partnered together to design safe and sustainable models to help the homeless reintegrate back into the community.

“For me, one thing was seeing and knowing that six homeless people died in Bozeman last year,” said Campbell.

“There’s not going to be somebody that is going to come from some other place and say I need one of these tiny houses,” Campbell added. “No, this is going to be for Bozeman people.”

The goal will be to build a small village of shelters that provide resources such as a clinic, mental health support and other services. Those living in the shelters would also be required to work.

“One gentleman has been talking to us about donating the technology to do solar panels and then we would build a cottage industry that the people could be employed there and they would support this housing unit,” Campbell said.

Each tiny home costs $10,000 to build. So far, the group has raised enough money to build two tiny homes and plans to raise even more before the first one is built this summer. The land that the homes will be built on is still to be determined.

“(We’re) Looking for the land right now and believing that it needs to be in the city of Bozeman, where we can have water, utilities and power and can be close to the services that the homeless need,” said Campbell.

An architecture class built tiny home-models last semester, but decided on the model recently to build this summer.

“There are people out there that need help and the best we can do is actually do something for the community for those people that need it,” said Brian Nickel, one of the students at the School of Architecture, MSU.

Bozeman City Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy hosted a fundraiser for the project at her new restaurant I-Ho’s Korean Grill. All of the food was donated and 100 percent of the proceeds went directly to the project.

“Life is tough,” said Pomeroy. “But I think it’s a great idea that we help as much as we can. We do it together.”

Organizers say more than 200 people came out to support and donate to the tiny tomes project.

