HELENA – Republicans in the Montana House Monday voted to abolish the state’s commissioner of political practices, which enforces campaign laws in the state.

The House voted 54-46 for House Bill 340, which would transfer duties of the commissioner’s office to the state attorney general and secretary of state.

All 54 favorable votes came from Republicans lawmakers. A final vote on the bill is scheduled for Tuesday.

Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, the bill’s sponsor, said Montana’s system of enforcing campaign and ethics laws gives the commissioner too much power, which he said has been abused.

He also said the commissioner is not an “independent cop,” because it’s appointed by the governor.

“This bill is about ending corruption and voting for justice,” he said. “Let’s send this bill to the governor and hear what his stand is on corruption in this office.”

Democrats said there’s no evidence that the current commissioner, Jonathan Motl, has favored Democrats or Republicans in his decisions, and that the office should remain as an independent entity.

Rep. Tom Woods, D-Bozeman, said the bill’s solution to so-called partisanship is to hand over its duties to a pair of partisan offices – the attorney general and secretary of state.

“That doesn’t make any sense,” he said.

The commissioner’s office has been in place since the mid-1970s, with the commissioner appointed for a single six-year term by the governor.

Motl has been commissioner since 2013, but his term ended Jan. 1, and he’ll be replaced once Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock names a successor.

Motl has aggressively enforced laws against so-called “dark money,” which are funds spent to influence elections by various groups that sometimes don’t report their spending or donors.

Republicans have accused Motl of selectively tough enforcement against Republicans – a charge he has adamantly denied. Many of the high-profile complaints that Motl has pursued against Republicans were filed by fellow Republicans, who complained of corporate or “dark money” being used against them in GOP primary elections.

In Monday’s vote, five Republicans lawmakers voted with all 41 House Democrats against the bill.

During Monday’s debate, House Democrats also stood to object to a lengthy speech from Rep. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, saying she had improperly singled out Motl for criticism.