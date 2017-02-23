(HELENA) The chairman of the Montana Republican Party is sparring with some county officials over a proposal to let them hold mail-ballot only elections to select Rep. Ryan Zinke’s replacement in Congress.

The disagreement revolves around Senate Bill 305, which would let counties decide whether to have traditional polling places or only mail ballots for the upcoming special election.

On Monday, county leaders from around Montana came to the Capitol to support SB 305 during a hearing in the Senate State Administration Committee.

Counties cover the costs of elections, and the special election to replace Zinke comes as an unplanned expense.

In Lewis and Clark County, county treasurer, clerk and recorder Paulette DeHart says more than 22,000 ballots will already be printed and mailed to voters on the annual absentee voter list. 10,000 more people are likely vote in person.

“What happens to us and most Montana counties is taxpayers are paying for all that postage, and they’re paying to staff the polls,” DeHart said.

DeHart estimates Lewis and Clark County could save more than $65,000 by using only mail ballots in the special election. Supporters of SB 305 say all together, counties could see savings of about $500,000.

But Montana Republican Party chair Jeff Essmann argues that isn’t enough reason to change the way counties conduct elections.

“I don’t think being cheap about it should be the primary test in terms of our voting privileges,” he said.

On Tuesday, Essmann, who is also a state representative from Billings, sent out an “Emergency Chairman’s Report.” It said an all-mail ballot election would give Democrats an advantage in close elections, because it would encourage more “lower-propensity voters” to participate.

“This bill could be the death of our effort to make Montana a reliably Republican state,” Essmann’s statement continued.

The report drew a reaction from supporters of mail ballots.

“It came across to me as a smaller turnout would be a better thing for one political party,” said DeHart. “When a mail ballot increases turnout, I think it’s a benefit for both parties.”

The Montana Association of Clerks and Recorders released a statement Wednesday. It included comments from several Republican county officials, accusing Essmann of calling for suppression of voter turnout.

Essmann denied that is the case.

“Actually, Senate Bill 305 is going to be doing the voter suppression,” he said. “It will remove an option for Montana voters, those voters that wish to vote at the polls, so that there is no one standing between their vote and the ballot box.”

Essmann pointed to reports last election that Democratic volunteers went door to door offering to turn in absentee ballots – and sometimes asking people how they voted.

“That understandably raises concerns about whether those ballots are being interfered with and delivered,” he said.

Essmann isn’t the only one who raised issues with SB 305. At Monday’s hearing, several Native American advocates argued switching to a mail ballot system could make it harder for tribal members to vote. They questioned how the bill would affect a court settlement that led to satellite voting offices being set up on reservations.

Republican Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls, the bill’s sponsor, proposed an amendment to address tribes’ concerns. It would have required counties to follow any legal settlements regarding voting systems and give them the option to set up satellite offices based on geographical or demographic needs.

However, the State Administration Committee passed the bill without that amendment. Six of the nine committee members endorsed SB 305, including three of the six Republicans.

Fitzpatrick says he will offer his amendment again Friday, when the full Senate considers SB 305.

Essmann says he believes Fitzpatrick’s bill is well intentioned, but he maintains that it would be a mistake to pass it.

“So that we don’t lose an important freedom, and that is the right to vote where we wish,” he said.