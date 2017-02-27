HELENA – The Montana House Monday rejected a bill to allow Montana school personnel to carry concealed weapons on school property.

The bill failed on a 44-56 vote, with 15 Republicans joining all 41 House Democrats in voting against House Bill 385, which is now dead for the session.

“To have guns in the schools is asking for trouble,” said Rep. Rae Peppers, D-Lame Deer. “A lot of times, if we do not have the regular teacher in the classroom … we might have to bring in extra staff. Do we know what’s running through their minds? We don’t. So anything could happen.

“I do not want to send my kids to a school where I know someone may have a concealed weapon.”

Story continues below



Supporters of the measure said allowing school personnel to have guns would make schools safer, because it would enable them to protect themselves and students if an armed intruder starting shooting in the school.

“Guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens stop criminals from killing people,” said Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell. “It’s that simple. That’s what this bill is about. It’s not about crazy people owning guns.”

But opponents noted that the vast majority of people calling and writing the Legislature about the bill are against it.

Rep. Moffie Funk, D-Helena, said that telephone calls and web messages coming into the main legislative messaging centers showed more than 1,100 people against the bill, and only 80 in favor.

“The math is clear: Our constituents, the people who sent us here, don’t want this,” she said.