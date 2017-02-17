HELENA – Twelve new Montana Highway Patrol Troopers will join the force on Montana’s roads.

The advanced academy graduation ceremony on Friday featured the latest group to graduate the Law Enforcement Academy.

Attorney General Tim Fox shared a few words with the new graduates, along with family and friends. Fox expressed the importance of family in his speech.

A trooper named Michael Haynes was killed in the line of duty in 2009, his wife established a fund for a new trooper to receive an award in his name. Jessica Knaff one of the graduates was presented with this year’s Michael Haynes award.

“I was very shocked to get this award there was twelve who would have been more than happy to get this award and I’m very privileged that it was me to get this. Family means everything to me, their love and support throughout everything that I do having my brother there by my side helped a lot and having my dad who was prior law enforcement give me advice throughout the whole thing,” said Knaff.

The twelve new officers, after graduation, will embark on a 10-week field training and one on one with a seasoned trooper in the field.

“What I love most about the Montana Highway Patrol is that from the Colonel all the way down there is a huge emphasis on the importance of families and that’s the kind of agency I want to work for and want my family to be a part of,” said Wes Whitlach, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper graduate.

During the ceremony, several other awards were given out. Lucas Knaff won the Physical Fitness Award, Wade Palen won the Academic Award and Wes Whitlatch won the Camp Commander Award.

Members of the 61st academy class included:

Tyler DiGiovanna of Sheridan – Initial Station: Billings

Mackenzie Gifford of Great Falls – Initial Station: Roundup

Noah Heiller of Sturgeon Lake, Minn. – Initial Station: Sidney

Jessica Knaff of Townsend – Initial Station: Lincoln

Lucas Knaff of Shepherd -Initial Station: Billings

Billy Muñoz of Missoula – Initial Station: Superior

Wade Palen of Tucson, Ariz. – Initial Station: Columbus

Noah Pesola of New York Mills, Minn. – Initial Station: Culbertson

Bryan Phipps of Livingston – Initial Station: Billings

Eric Power of Klamath Falls, Ore. – Initial Station: Sidney

Monte Richmond of Kevin, Montana – Initial Station: Cut Bank

Wes Whitlatch of Lolo – Initial Station: Superior