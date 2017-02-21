PRESTON, IDAHO – A neighbor discovered what Police say appears to be a murder-suicide over the weekend in Preston, Idaho.

Jim Goodsell made a horrible discovery of the bodies of a father and his three children.

A family friend of the oldest child went to the home to find an open door and his friend in a room.

He called out for his father, Goodsell, who then found the rest of the bodies.

Their bodies were in the home with their father, 37-year-old Tate Spillett. Goodsell said the children were in their rooms and the father was found in another room with a rifle.

The children included two boys ages 15 and 7 and a 6-year-old girl.

“To see the children that young, with such a tragedy happening, it’s really really hard to deal with,” said Goodsell.

Police confirmed the mother was out of town in Illinois

The family also has a teenage daughter away at school.

Police don’t have a motive, but say the parents were in the process of getting a divorce.