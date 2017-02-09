A bill increasing Montana’s state fuel tax, to replenish Montana’s dwindling state highway account, will be introduced next week by a Republican lawmaker, the state transportation director said Thursday.

Mike Tooley said the bill will be carried by Rep. Frank Garner, R-Kalispell – but didn’t know the precise details of the measure or how much it would propose to raise the state fuel tax.

Tooley made the comment Thursday as Republican state senators grilled him over the Bullock administration’s response – or lack thereof – to falling revenue in the state highway account, which led to the delay last November in offering $140 million worth of highway projects for bid.

The project schedule has since been reinstated, after the administration said in January that the state received an unexpected windfall of $10 million of federal money.

That money can be used to increase the state treasury, thus allowing the Transportation Department to have enough cash to capture federal matching funds for the projects, the administration said.

But members of the Senate Highways and Transportation Committee still wanted to know why the Bullock administration hadn’t taken action earlier to stop the delay – and, particularly, why the governor didn’t propose a fuel-tax increase when he knew one was needed to bolster the fund in the future.

“Who is it who said, `Aw, let’s just shove this on the Legislature?” asked Sen. Ed Buttrey, R-Great Falls.

Tooley, who must be confirmed by the Senate to continue as Bullock’s transportation director, said the administration thought if it proposed a fuel tax, it would be killed by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

“We were very well aware that anything we would propose as the executive would probably be dead on arrival,” he said. “We did not want to be the ones to propose that, because we really wanted a fix, and we didn’t want to get in the way of a fix, in the process.”

GOP senators on the committee indicated they thought that reason was a poor excuse, and then asked what the governor would do if the Legislature failed to pass a fuel tax, and the state had to forgo millions of dollars in matching federal highway funds.

Tooley said the state’s highway construction program would have to be cut by one-third, but that the governor hoped to work closely with the Legislature to pass a solution.

“The House members have asked us a lot of questions and we’ve given them a lot of advice, and there are some potential fixes coming out next week,” he said.

The state fuel tax is 27 cents per gallon and hasn’t been increased since 1993. Supporters of an increase have talked about raising it anywhere from five cents to 10 cents per gallon.