A new Town Pump store officially opened in Great Falls on Friday.

The new store is located on the north side of 10th Avenue South between 14th Street and 15 Street.

The new facility, which is more than 12,000 square feet, includes a large convenience store, a Lucky Lil’s casino and lounge and a Montana’s Best Liquor Stores. The Conoco gas station will feature 32 pumps.

It is expected to employ about 15 people.

District Manager Mary Staigmiller says she is excited for the location to open and how it will benefit the community.

“It’s on one of the busiest streets in all of Montana on 10th Avenue South and then nestled between one-ways on 14th and 15th, I don’t think you could ask for a more prime location. We’ve got 32 fueling stations, so lots of room to get in and out and any offering that we could think up to sell we’ve got here for you.”

Staigmiller also says the new Town Pump Store has a unique feature; it will have largest beer and wine sections of any Town Pump in Montana.

The facility was built on the spot where the Townhouse Inn hotel once stood.

The hotel closure was announced last January, and demolished in April.

The empty space, prior to demolition was used by Great Falls police and firefighters for training.

The hotel donated furniture items to charitable organizations in the area.

