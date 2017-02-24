Representatives with the Federal Aviation Administration have arrived in Stevensville to investigate Thursday’s incident where an airplane crashed at the airport.

No one was hurt after a small airplane crashed at the Stevensville Airport early Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 1 p.m.

The small plane was occupied by a pilot and one passenger, neither of whom were seriously injured.

Airport officials say they’re unsure as to why the crash happened, but that it occurred just after takeoff.

The investigation is ongoing.

MTN Reporter: Eric Clements