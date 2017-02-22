When a Montana firefighter develops cancer caused by on-the-job exposure to toxic substances, there is currently no support from the state to help cover medical costs.

Senate Bill 72 aims to fix that, and is long-time coming for firefighters who develop lung cancer as a result of their job.

Great Falls Firefighter Dave Van Son asked the city of Great Falls for its support in passage of the bill.

“Part of my job is to protect my fellow firefighters and that is as a Battalion Chief, the President of Great Falls Fire Fighters IAFF Local 8 and the security and treasure for the Montana State Council of Professional Fire Fighters,” Van Son said.

On Tuesday, Van Son and more than a dozen other firefighters asked city leaders to support the bill.

Right now, Montana is one of just six states that has no presumptive care law in place for firefighters who develop heart and lung disease, cancer, or certain other diseases related to their job.

“Presumptive law is that the burden of proof no longer belongs to the firefighter if they contract a specific disease that is outlined in the law,” Van Son said.

Along with the stress that comes with the job, some of the other hazards firefighters face at work include structural hazards, chemical exposures, diesels exhaust in the fire stations and emergency response hazards.

“Due to the uncontrolled and unpredictable nature of our work, firefighters are exposed to a wide variety of known carcinogens. Many chemicals found in the firefighting environment are considered to be known or probable human carcinogens the authoritative world health organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer,” Van Son said.

For Great Falls firefighter Jason Baker, this bill may not help him, but he’s thinking about the next firefighter who gets sick because of his or her job.

Baker was hooked on firefighting after he became a Missoula rural firefighter in the 1990’s. In July of 2000, Baker joined Great Falls Fire Rescue.

“Once I started being a firefighter, I went through my EMT class, and started helping people. It really seemed like a good fit for me and it was something I really enjoyed doing,” Baker said.

Baker’s love for helping people and doing simple things like shoveling sidewalks has kept him on the job, but the dangers he faces everyday are always in the back of his mind.

“Every time we leave the house it is the great unknown. Depending on it being a medical call, all the way up to a fully-involved structure fire. We have very limited information because we are operating on the little information until you get there,” Baker said.

But several months ago, everything changed for him and his family. Baker thought he was being treated for what he thought was pneumonia.

“I was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma, stage four, on Oct. 21,” Baker said.

Baker said it was a shock. Stage four means that the cancer has gone from his lungs, to his lymph nodes and bones.

“To go from the life you had where you could do anything you wanted. You can go for a walk, bike ride, and just do everything you wanted to this has been quite the challenge,” Baker added.

His wife Jill said as a firefighter’s spouse she prepared herself for the possibility of injuries and even death from fighting fires, but cancer was never in the back of her mind.

“We all do the best that we can. We have had great community support and family support. That makes it a lot easier but yes it is tough,” Jill said.

Baker said he has found that most Montanans do not realize that his cancer is not covered as an on the job hazard.

Since Montana does not have a presumptive care law, the burden of the cost of cancer treatment falls on Baker and his family.

“I could have filed the claim and said I think it was because of the job. The answer I would have got back was can you tell us specifically because of the fire that you were exposed to that cause you to get this form of cancer. I can’t pin point it,” Baker said.

With only six states where presumptive care laws are currently not in place, Baker hopes Montana lawmakers will step up and do the right thing.

“No matter who it is, we need to be there to support each other. It is what we do as a firefighter family,” Jill added.

As Baker and his family continue the fight, they hope that their story will bring attention to the cause.

Baker said, “I just do not want to see that we are the last state. You know, we have all these stories and we still have no coverage.”

The Great Falls City Commissioners did not make a decision to support the bill during the work session.

The commissioners plan to review the material that was presented and the bill itself before they make any decisions.

The bill has already passed the Montana Senate and is currently before the Montana House.