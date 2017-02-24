HELENA – Helena Food Share and Big Brothers Big sisters of Helena were selected as this year’s nonprofits to benefit from the annual event “Dueling Pianos”.

The fundraiser will take place Saturday at the Best Western Premier Hotel.

Now in its fifth year, Dueling Pianos brings two local charities together to face off against each other.

Fun Events is the company that organizes the event. Founder Jena Sabatini said the event is a great way to help raise some much needed funds with through a friendly competition.

The fundraiser will feature two separate piano players preforming from each nonprofit, attendees will be able to donate to either organization.

The winner will be announced on Monday.

Both Food Share and Big Brothers Big Sisters are pleased to have a chance to duel each other. Adding that are very thankful for the service that the other organization provides.

“We are so thankful for many other great services in the community but especially organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters who are creating these relationships that are very special for kids” said Helena Food Share Communications Manager Hannah Stiff.

B.B.B.S. of Helena President Colleen Brady’s feeling was mutual, “Oh gosh I’m a huge supporter of Food Share, always have been. All the non-profits in Helena certainly provide an invaluable service to our community. We meet the needs of kids and seniors, of people who are experiencing hunger in this particular case. And we’re all supportive of each other.”

Brady hopes both organizations are able to raise a ton but jokingly added “Big Brothers Big Sister plans to win.”

Even though the event is sold out you can still donate to both organizations.

Click here for Helena Food Share.

Click here for Big Brothers Big Sisters.