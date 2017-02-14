BUTTE – On Tuesday, NorthWestern Energy released a statement addressing customer concerns about recent high billing.

The company cited “cold weather and inaccuracies in estimated bills” as the cause behind the concerns.

The release stated in some areas of Helena a technical issue with meter reading equipment resulted in customers’ bills for January based on estimates rater than actual meter reads. The estimates were based on usage for the previous year.

By February the bills were fixed to reflect actual meter readings.

Helena and East Helena weren’t the only ones affected; NorthWestern estimated that the bills of about 2,300 customers in Townsend, Radersburg, Toston and White Sulphur Springs were affected by the difference in estimates versus actual energy consumption.

The company apologized for the impact the issue had on bills.

In light of recent news the release clarified that, “NorthWestern Energy’s electric and natural gas have not risen significantly in recent months. As a regulated utility, our rates are thoroughly reviewed and approved by the Montana Public Service Commission with involvement from independent third parties.”

The company also noted that recent cold weather has been cooler than years past, reporting 16 percent colder than last December and 26 percent colder than January of 2016. The report cited the drop in temperatures as a reason for higher bills. Customers tend to use more energy when weather is colder.

For questions regarding billing contact the company at 888-467-2669 or visit the local office on Last Chance Gulch in Helena.

NorthWestern also urged customers who are worried they can’t pay their bill to contact them about options ranging from installments to emergency bill assistance.