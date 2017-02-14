With the recent emergency at the Oroville dam in California, NorthWestern Energy is said that their dams in Montana are structurally sound.

NorthWestern owns 11 hyrdoelectic dams in Montana, including 5 in the Great Falls area: Black Eagle Dam, Rainbow Dam, Cochrane Dam, Ryan Dam, and Morony Dam.

Superintendent of hydro operations for NorthWestern Energy, Jeremy Clotfelter, says they fully understand owning and operating the dams are a great responsibility, with public and employee safety being their first priority.

Clotfelter says the dams in Great Falls and across the state are in great shape.

He says there are always minor things that need to be found and fixed, such as external spalling on the concrete, but that those are identified and repaired immediately.

Clotfelter says they work with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to check the dams, with daily operators doing specific checks daily, and monthly testing.

“Daily operator inspections are out there, having been through extensive training of dam safety, they do specific checks each and every day, monthly tests of monitoring, as well as annual, even some longer term exercises bring in outside consultants to give it a critical eye. We submit reports to FERC annually and we have an annual FERC inspection as well. If we were to see any issues, that would be reported immediately and followed up with them as well as within our own internal organization through our expertise. We’ve got several technical experts in the area of dam safety to help us along in that responsibility,” Clotfelter said.

He also says they have an emergency action plan in case anything were to happen.

“Another important aspect of our program is our emergency action plan. If there were to be an issue, even on the early stages, where something was seen that could even potentially develop into a bigger problem then we have a, for each site, we have a very specific protocol for communicating that and as issues escalate, if it were to get to a problem of public safety, that includes very concise communication to all of the agencies, local agencies that we have that would be emergency responders, sheriffs offices, et cetera, the state emergency services, so that they’re fully aware of whats going on, and that we can help them respond to fully protect the public in those areas.”

He says the employees are trained on the emergency action plan annually.

“Every year we do basically a functional exercise where we bring in all of those interested agencies and do a mock emergency and force us all to go through the protocol and the communication,” Clotfelter added.

He says it is a challenging experience that everyone learns from, and each year they perform it, their programs get better and better.