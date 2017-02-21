BILLINGS – Flooding in California continued, prompting evacuations in places like San Jose.

Rescuers waded through chest-high waters in some areas and others were brought to safety by boat. Even sink holes swallowed cars and drivers in some instances

The heavy rain triggered massive power outages creating a need for one Montana company to help out.

NorthWestern Energy utility crews left Monday to provide assistance in California following devastating storms over the past several days.

The 37 employees across NorthWestern’s Montana service territory will assist in storm repair.

The group includes journeyman linemen, apprentice linemen and groundmen, plus supervisors and a mechanic.

Workers from Butte, Bozeman, Billings, Missoula, Helena, Great Falls, Havre, Hamilton and Lewistown are expected to begin work in the Redding, Calif. area starting Wednesday morning.

Powerful storms in recent days have left thousands without power in the state. NorthWestern is a part of regional group of utilities that provides mutual-aid in neighboring areas after severe storms.

“Sometimes Mother Nature sends us more than we can deal with and in times of need, we do depend on each other through mutual assistance to get customers back in service as quickly as possible,” stated Curt Pohl, vice president, distribution at NorthWestern Energy. “In this case, PG&E (Pacific Gas and Electric Company) has asked for our help in California and we are glad we are able to send help.”

NorthWestern crews have assisted in other disasters including Hurricane Sandy, as well as a blizzard in South Dakota and storms in eastern Washington.

“We received the request for assistance from PG&E at 9:30 this morning (Monday),” noted Jason Merkel, NorthWestern’s general manager, operations. ”By noon, the first of our supervisors and crews and were packed up and on the road to Redding, Calif. It has always amazed me how responsive our employees are to our customers, and with this mutual-assistance activation, other utilities’ customers.”