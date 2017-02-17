Happy Friday!

It’s Presidents’ Day Weekend and the warmer than average temperatures will continue. However, a huge storm down in California is spreading clouds across the state. This storm will send pieces of energy through the state this weekend, which will create a few rain showers in the lower elevations and some mountain snow. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Beaverhead, Madison, and Gallatin Counties into Sunday. Monida Pass on I-15 will be slippery and sloppy with wet snow accumulating. I don’t expect much accumulation elsewhere, as the mountain snow and rain shower activity will be sparse and light. Temperatures will remain warm in the 40s to 50s, with 30s in the mountains. Saturday will start out cloudy, but most of the state will see at least partial sunshine in the afternoon. Sunday will have a light mix of rain and snow in the southern and central areas early in the morning. This light mix will move northeast through the day. Presidents’ Day on Monday looks the nicest, with partly cloudy skies and drier weather throughout the state. Looking farther down the road, temperatures will get colder late next week with the return of snow. Currently, arctic air is building in northern Canada. The graphic below shows next Thursday, and the intrusion of colder air hitting Montana. An even colder airmass could move in late next weekend with a return of sub-zero temperatures.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist