GREAT FALLS – Fire officials hope to reduce the number of wildfires this year by encouraging land and homeowners to take precautions before the heat of summer hits.

Vaughn Fire Safety Officer Michelle Payne says creating defensible spaces around your property now can play a huge role in reducing the chances of sparking a wildfire during the hot, dry months.

She says the danger also lies in empty or abandoned fields that aren’t managed properly.

“And if your field is sitting there not cleaned up, not taken care of, not managed, it’s a candidate for fire,” said Payne.

Letting unused fields grow can cause combustible fuels to build up, which can increase the chances of a wildfire. She says grass fires move quickly and could threaten nearby communities if the landowner neglects care.

“If it’s a piece of property that you just don’t use, we tend to forget about it. And we tend to forget what it could potentially become, a problem for you, or your neighbor or a family friend down the road,” said Payne.

Payne says the best time of the year to mow overgrown grass in empty fields is during the springtime.

She says getting rid of abandoned vehicles or trailers in dry, empty fields is part of properly managing at-risk land.

“Always walk your field- there are things sitting underneath your grass that have been there for years. That could be a potential hazard, something that your blade might clip and spark, causing a fire,” said Payne.

Several other tips to create a defensible space around your property besides managing grass length include managing trees and shrubs or with getting rid of any gas cans or brush piles sitting around the house.

State Prevention Specialist with the Montana DNRC Pat Cross says, “Creating defensible space and using firewise landscaping techniques is an easy and cost-effective way to protect your home. Plus in most of the rural areas in Montana it’s not a matter of “if “ but when wildfire will strike, so it’s best to take a defensive.”

Serve Montana’s website section “Protect Your Family From Fire” has tips for preventing wildfires and protecting your home.

Thinning the trees around your home so there is 15 feet between crowns will reduce the chance of fire spreading from tree to tree.

Eliminating “ladder fuels”, brush, small trees etc, will keep fire from climbing into tree tops.

Dispose of slash and other fuels around your home. If fire does strike it will have less fuel to burn.

Keep brush and other fuels cut back from your driveway so emergency vehicles can enter and leave.

Create at least a 30-foot safety zone around your home by watering and mowing your lawn and landscaping with fire resistant plants.

Clean debris from your roof and gutters

Display your name and house number in front of your property to assist emergency crews in locating your home.

For more information about creating defensible spaces click here.

For more information about wildfire prevention click here.