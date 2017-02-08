HELENA – On Saturday, Florence Crittenton in Helena celebrates its 15th annual Paint the Town Pink event.

It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the organization that helps young mothers and young families.

Development Director Carrie Krepps says how the event has evolved over the past 15 years is a reflection of how the organization has grown, as well. And much of that, she says, is thanks to the generous support of the Helena community.

“Pink started as a very small event on the top floor of the Montana Club with 60 people and is now sold out with 500 people at the fairgrounds,” says Krepps. “The organization has done the same thing, where we were a pretty small home, serving a very small number, serving very well, but a small number, now we’re serving upwards of 300 families in a year.”

Krepps says those families are served through the on-site residential program and the REACH program, as well as home visits and parenting groups.

She says there are 45 corporate sponsors for this year’s Paint the Town Pink event, 80 live and silent auction items and 100 volunteers helping make it all possible.

