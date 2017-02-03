BOZEMAN – A parasite that caused a major die-off of mountain whitefish in the Yellowstone River has been discovered in another Montana stream.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released a map Thursday indicating the streams in southwest Montana that have tested positive to date for the presence of Tetracapsuloides bryosalmonae (PKX). PKX is the parasite associated with the large fish kill in 2016 on the Yellowstone River.

The Big Hole River is the latest Montana waterbody to test positive for the presence of PKX.

The parasite has been found in the Jefferson, Madison, East Gallatin, Gallatin, Yellowstone, Shields, Boulder, Stillwater and Big Horn rivers.

Yellowstone is the only river that has had a documented disease event associated with PKX. Several Yellowstone tributaries were also tested, but the parasite was not detected.

The parasite killed at least 4,000 whitefish in the Yellowstone River in August.

“The presence of the parasite alone doesn’t mean disease,” says FWP Fisheries Chief Eileen Ryce. “However, this map gives us a better handle on the extent of its distribution and reinforces the need to ramp up our fight against aquatic invasive species statewide.”

Recent aquatic invasive species findings in Montana include PKX and invasive mussel larvae. Ryce emphasized the need for Montana boaters and other recreationists to be responsible with their water crafts to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.