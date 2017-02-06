BOSTON – New England Patriots fans have taken to the streets of Boston to celebrate their team’s 34-28 dramatic overtime Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Hundreds of fans gathered late Sunday night and early Monday morning in Boston Common, a downtown public park.

Carroll Grad Caroline Laplante, currently living in Boston reflected on the comeback.

“It (Boston) was pretty quiet until the fourth quarter. During the first half of the game we were kind of sitting quiet in disbelief asking ourselves how this was really happening,” she said.

“But then with Matt Ryan’s fumble and Julian Edleman’s impossible catch, the atmosphere started to change,” Laplante added.

They were dancing, cheering and chanting “Brady.” Police also were there to make sure the celebrations didn’t get out of hand. There were no immediate reports of any problems and fans were mostly described as being well-behaved.

Laplante commenting on reactions just outside her apartment, “After the game, people started trickling out from bars wherever and everyone was chanting and yelling, cars were honking and the whole city woke up…”

Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh took to Twitter late Sunday to congratulate the Patriots and announce the victory parade, which is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Boston police tweeted their thanks “to all the fans who acted like champions tonight” and wrote that they would see them again on Tuesday.