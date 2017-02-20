GREAT FALLS – Pigs are most often thought of as livestock and found on a farm. In recent years, mini pigs have become a popular household pet, even in Great Falls.

Despite their popularity, two Great Falls women say pet mini pigs are abandoned when owners are unwilling or unable to care for them.

Carrie Gregory said when her teenage son brought home Ava, a 2-month-old baby pig, she quickly learned pigs are a lot of work.

“Having a pig is like having a small child, they get in to everything,” said Gregory.

After just two months, Gregory said she knew they needed to find a new home for Ava. She found Aria Roland, an experienced mini pig owner who has had her oldest pig Annabelle for 13 years.

“Pigs go through depression really easy, they need a lot of attention. They’re great animals but they are very demanding, they are high maintenance. They get bored easily so when I change shifts at work I came home to the fridge open and Annabelle helped herself what what she wanted,” said Roland.

Roland said over the past few months she’s been contacted weekly by people who bought pigs, but didn’t know how to properly care for them as they grew bigger. Roland said there a lot of misconceptions about the animals, such as small pigs called “teacups” are a myth.

“They are very intelligent and they will act out behaviorally if they don’t get the attention they need,” she added.

Roland mentioned the many health complications mini pigs could have. They need strict diets and can easily contract illnesses if not cared for properly.

“This is a mini pig (showing the pig). Farm pigs are 400 pounds, on average a mini pig is 150 pounds. They do grow up, they don’t stay seven pounds their entire life,” said Roland.

Roland said she’d heard of mini pigs being dumped in fields or in alleys around Great Falls when people don’t know what to do with them. Gregory added even though it’s easy to fall in love with a baby pig, but people need to do their research before buying one.

Anyone who finds a stray pig in the Great Falls area should contact Great Falls Animal Control at 406-455-8492.