The Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier National Park are not strangers to snow, so when historic records are broken, that’s the sign of a very impressive weather event.  Some people living in the area even called the storm a “once in a lifetime event”.  As much as 6 FEET of snow was reported.  It’s been nearly 17 years since a storm of this magnitude hit the area.  On the Blackfoot Indian Reservation, 36″ was observed.  The last time a storm dropped this much snow was over 100 years ago on September 26, 1908!  Teton Pass Ski Resort still has the highest totals, but St. Mary (64″) and Many Glacier (63″) broke records.  Summit, Montana holds state records for 4, 5, and 6-day snowfall accumulations of 66″ in 4 days, 75″ in 5 days, and 77″ in 6 days.  These records were set in January 1972.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

Curtis Grevenitz's first job was at KTVH, He took the job, having never even visited Montana, where he experiences -40 degree temperatures, large wildland fires, baseball-sized hail, amazing aurora borealis, and skied in a snowstorm that dropped 72 inches of snow in 36 hours! After leaving for a little while, Curtis returned to KTVH in 2016.

