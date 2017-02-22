GREAT FALLS – On Wednesday, the Cascade County Commission voted in favor of Planned Parenthood Montana providing medical care for the Cascade County Adult Detention Center.

The contract will begin March 6 and run for 12 months.

Official say the change is expected to save taxpayers about $200,000.

Planned Parenthood will provide medical care, mental health care and chemical dependency services.

The jail requested bids after Benefis Medical ended their agreement with the county, citing increasing litigious behavior of inmates.

The county had 90 days to find a new medical provider. Cascade county sought bids from Community Health Care Center, the Great Falls Clinic, Community Health Partners, and Planned Parenthood Montana.

Although members of the public were concerned about the level of care Planned Parenthood would be able to provide to inmates, Cascade County Commissioner Jane Weber said of the proposals they received, Planned Parenthood’s was the most complete and thorough.

Because the county only had 90 days to find a new provider, they said once the year-long contract with Planned Parenthood Montana is complete, they can take more time to find new proposals.

“We should just do a one year contract and then go through the motions of an entire RFP process in the fall, so that we did as a conscious decision. That doesn’t mean Planned Parenthood Montana won’t rebind and I would welcome that,” said Weber.

Planned Parenthood Montana has provided medical services for the correctional facility in Yellowstone County for the last two years.