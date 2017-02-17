HELENA – Mental health and addiction professionals from around the state gathered in Helena Thursday.

The conference called “A Pocketful of Change and Emotional Security” focused on programs that help clients develop healthy rewards systems, healthy goals and regulate emotions without using substances.

Licensed Substance Abuse Professional Art Baker said that getting everyone on the same page across the state was important because Montana has such high rates of drug abuse.

Newly appointed Director of Montana’s Public Health and Human Services Shelia Hogan said that the direct service providers are paramount to treating mental health and drug abuse in the state.

“They’re our front line in making sure that Montanans are healthy. Whether it’s suicide prevention, whether it’s substance abuse, whether it is behavioral health – we want to make sure that we are directly connecting with them so that we’re able to get them what they need.

Hogan added that she would like to hear from Montanans about drug usage in their communities and people can contact her directly at by email at sheilahogan@mt.gov