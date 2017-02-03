HELENA – Over 200 people braved the cold Friday to protest in Downtown Helena against President Donald Trump’s recent executive actions restricting immigrants and refugees and his plans for a border wall.

Protesters held signs that read, “Immigrants make America great” and “No ban. No wall.”

People were encouraged to reach out to their legislatures to help encourage the importance of diversity in the states.

One week ago President Donald Trump put a temporary freeze on immigrants and refugees travelling to the U.S. The ban blocked seven predominately Muslim countries.

Supporters say the restrictions are needed to keep Americans safe, opponents think it unfairly targets Muslims and is unconstitutional.

“I have known immigrants my entire life, my best friend when I was 5 was a refugee from the Ukraine, my sister and brother were adopted from Kazakhstan and my nephew is a biracial child of immigrants. I believe immigrants are an asset to the community and make America great,” said Maren Haynes-Marckensini, immigration rally protester.

“Above and beyond that we support people of different background, cultures and races, we need to stand up for all of those times for those people,” Karl Benish, immigration rally protester.

Protesters in Downtown Helena weren’t the only ones in the Queen City showing opposition for President Donald Trump’s executive order, Carroll College President Tom Evans signed a letter on Monday of opposition to the order by the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities.

“Most Catholic colleges and universities in the United States were founded to be a place where immigrants, particularly in our case Irish Catholic immigrants, could be educated when they couldn’t be educated and were not welcome at other institutions in this country,” Evans said.

“As the voice of Catholic higher education, the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities expresses its strong opposition to the Executive Order signed by President Donald J. Trump concerning U.S. immigration policy. We stand in solidarity with other Catholic and higher education organizations that recognize the moral obligation of our country to assist migrants, particularly those who are fleeing any kind of persecution.” Evans added.

The letter had over 80 signatures. Read the full letter here.

Other rallies in support of immigrants were planned today in Missoula, Bozeman, and Eureka.