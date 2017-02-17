HELENA – Lewis and Clark County jail and criminal justice system has its share of issues, as a result, the community met discuss potential upgrades.

On Friday morning there was a public meeting to discuss potential improvements to the law enforcement center.

On the agenda was to talk about a new control board, how to train officers on it and how it would be connected to the jail.

The county has proposed turning the entire law enforcement center into detention space. The change would provide around 160 beds versus to the current 54 beds. That proposal would go into a bond to be approved by voters before anything happened.

County Commissioner, Andy Hunthausen said they’ve used social media and worked with a citizen advisory committee, to engage with the community on these issues.

“We don’t see a way forward without the tax payers saying they will take responsibility for this issue. As people are arrested we identify folks if they are a flight risk, or risk to community, if not, they don’t need to take up a jail cell, We can serve them and supervise them in the community to make sure they show up for their court date,” said Hunthausen.

Hunthausen added that because of the difficulty local criminal justice system has preventing re-occurring people coming back to jail, the county would also be interested in starting a pre-trial service program.