HELENA – Mushers from across the U.S. were in Helena Friday to kick off the Annual Race to the Sky dog sled competition.

Eager to start the race, many dogs filled the parking lot of the Helena YMCA Friday morning. The races’ snow and icy terrain stretches over 100 and 300 miles.

Before they start, a licensed veterinarian must examine the dogs to make sure they are in top physical condition and prepared for the grueling conditions.

“The Race to the Sky is truly one of my favorite the attitude of the mushers is warm and friendly, they do embraces us outsiders for the week. We are honorary Montanans,” said Kathy Topham, Licensed Veterinarian.

Topham comes from Ohio; she has examined marathon sled dogs for 16 years. Exams include checking the dogs for lumps, bumps and soreness in paws and legs.

“Just being out there with your dogs you don’t see another person, you don’t see anything, you don’t hear a vehicle. It’s nice to win, winning isn’t everything you’re just stoked the dogs are having a good time, it’s what it’s all about,” Maeva Waterman, Professional Dog Musher.

Waterman comes from Chicago; she decided to become a dog musher because she wanted something more exciting out of life.

The competition starts in Lincoln and takes racers all the way up Seeley Lake.

The official races kicks off Saturday at 2 p.m. at Hi Country Snack Foods in Lincoln. The first racers are expected to cross the finish line sometime Monday afternoon.