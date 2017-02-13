LINCOLN – The Annual Race To The Sky dog sled race began Saturday in Lincoln at the Hi-Country Beef parking lot.

17 professional mushers participated, dogs were howling and growling waiting for their masters to give them the OK to start running.

Due to avalanche danger, the 300-mile race had a change usual course .

The course runs all the way up to Seeley Lake and ends where it started in Lincoln.

“I love every minute of it meeting the dogs for the vet checks are awesome and watching them run, doing the one thing they love, is phenomenal, hopefully, whoever wins, congrats to them,” said Cassandra Askelson, Volunteer for Race to the Sky.

About 500 people showed up to send the mushers off.

A GPS tracking system was attached to each other the musher’s sleds for safety. To track the mushers’ travels online click here.