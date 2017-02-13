UPDATE: Idaho native Laurie Warren, 53, won the 300-mile Race to the Sky event Monday evening.

Warren crossed the finish line in Lincoln at 8:53 p.m. with Brett and Spencer Bruggeman not far behind.

The father and son from Great Falls were just minutes from each other. But, the 15-year-old Bruggeman edged out his dad by ten seconds – Spencer finished at 10:16 p.m. and Brett came in at 10:16:10 p.m.

Spencer is one of the youngest mushers to finish Race to the Sky 300.

An awards dinner for the 300 Mile racers will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Helena.

Tickets are $5 per person and kids are free.

LINCOLN – The mushers in the 300-mile Race to the Sky competition are expected to cross the finish line in Lincoln some time Monday night.

The final three mushers, Laurie Warren, and father son duo Brett and Spencer Bruggeman are currently in a tight battle.

Race organizers said Monday afternoon that warmer weather and melting snow is slowing racers down.

At around 4 p.m. Monday, the frontrunner, Warren, was being tracked at right around three mph with nearly 40 miles left in the race.

This story is ongoing. We will update as details come in. To follow live click here.