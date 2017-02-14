Happy Valentine’s Day!

Temperatures soared into the 50s across north central Montana today, however the valleys stayed much cooler with highs only in the 30s and 40s. Snowmelt is occurring on the Rocky Mountain Front creating FLOOD WATCH conditions. Snow temperatures are warmest on the Front, and there is a lot of water equivalent in that snow. Places like the Milk River, Sun River, Teton River, and ALL of their tributaries could see water levels rising. Also, because the ground is frozen, low laying areas could see a buildup of water as well. Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”. If water is running over a road, you might not be able to determine how deep that water is. Pictured below is a “before” and “after” picture of the snow on the ground near East Glacier. Much of the snow has melted, but there’s a lot still on the ground.

In the valley locations of western Montana, air quality is becoming an issue with stagnation and a buildup of pollution. Some valleys had “moderate” air quality on Tuesday, which could deteriorate through Wednesday. Wednesday will be another gorgeous day, with sunny skies and mild temperatures for some. North central Montana will warm into the 50s and even lower 60s, which will likely break records near Great Falls, Havre, and Lewistown. The valleys of western Montana will stay cooler in the 30s to near 40. Thursday will be mostly cloudy, as a storm coming in from the Pacific will start to weaken. A few showers and mountain snow showers will move west of the Continental Divide, but east of the Divide will mainly stay dry. A cold front will cross the area late on Thursday night, and there will likely be a line of briefly heavy rain/snow with the front. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler, with highs in the 30s and 40s. Saturday will be the nicer out of the two weekend days with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow late in the day. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Cooler temperatures with a chance of snow will move through the state for next week.



Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist