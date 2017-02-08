GREAT FALLS -With much warmer temperatures predicted later this week, the American Red Cross is offering tips to prepare for possible flooding.

Sanford McAllister, a Red Cross volunteer, said, “Be prepared, have a plan, and pay attention. There’s good coverage on the news about areas that are going to be potentially be flooded, and if you’re advised to get out, then get out, don’t wait too late, that seems to be the issue is the people who wait too long and then get stranded and can’t get out.”

Preparation steps first include, following any flood warnings. MTN’s StormTracker Weather Team updates on the latest conditions, as well as flood warnings or watches.

Red Cross also says stay away from flood waters. If you come across a flooded road, it’s recommended drivers try another route.

If cars do contact a flooded road, it’s best to exit the vehicle and seek higher ground.

House preparations are also important. Remove excess snow from roofs, clear drains and gutters, and move snow away from house foundation.

Create and practice a disaster plan. Talk to everyone the household about what to do if a disaster occurs. Decide where to meet and who to contact.

If flooding does occur, a flood preparedness kit is important. The Kit should include a 3-day supply of water and non-perishable food, a flashlight, radio, batteries, medications and personal documents.

The Red Cross has a free mobile app for support before, during and after a flood. The app also goes through all the preparations step by step.

“The app can be truly, truly lifesaving,” said Anna Fernandez-Gevaert of the American Red Cross.

After setting your location, the app will notify users immediately when there is an alert from the National Weather Service. This includes all natural disasters in the area.

An additional feature on app is the “I Am Safe” button. It will alert anyone close to you that you are okay.

Click here to get the app on the American Red Cross website.