TORONTO – Dozens of asylum seekers have recently crossed the North Dakota border into Manitoba, Canada.

Canadian authorities said Somali refugees have made the crossing in large numbers in the past few weeks.

In Manitoba, which borders Minnesota and North Dakota, groups that specialize in helping refugees say the pace of arrivals has quickened since Donald Trump became president and banned travel from seven majority-Muslim countries. Refugees who spoke with The Associated Press cited Trump’s order and anti-Muslim campaign rhetoric as the main reasons for going north.

Emerson, Manitoba officials said 27 people walked into Canada and asked for asylum over Saturday and Sunday.

Rita Chahal, executive director of Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council, said her group normally sees 50 to 60 refugees from the U.S. each year. But The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that more than 40 have been picked up at the border near Emerson, Manitoba, in just the last two weekends.

Some had severe cases of frostbite and had to have fingers or toes amputated.

“This is one of the coldest seasons in the coldest parts of our country,” said Ghezae Hagos, a counselor at Welcome Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, who deals with refugees upon arrival. He said that on Feb. 4, five Somalis said they walked for five hours in the fields in minus-22 F weather.

Chahal said most are natives of Somalia, which was in Trump’s travel ban, but also from Ghana, Djibouti, Nigeria and Burundi. They are making the trip at a dangerous time.

The increase at the Manitoba crossing is likely related to Minnesota’s status as the leading U.S. landing spot for Somali immigrants.