HELENA – Republicans in the Montana House Tuesday rejected an attempt to bring to the floor a bill outlawing discrimination against gays and lesbians in Montana, effectively killing the measure.

Supporters of House Bill 417, which had been tabled Monday by GOP members of the House Judiciary Committee, asked the full House to override the panel and bring the measure to the floor for debate and possible passage.

But the move failed 43-55, falling 17 votes short of the needed 60-vote super-majority to “blast” a bill from committee, as all but two Republicans voted against the move. The GOP holds a 59-41 majority in the Montana House.

Rep. Kim Abbott, D-Helena, one of several openly gay legislators, asked her colleagues to bring the bill to the floor, saying she and her partner have faced discrimination as they’ve traveled around the state.

“On a road trip, thinking about these things that seem minor: Should we both go to check in at the hotel?” she said. “Is it going to cause an issue? Will we have to lie? Will we be humiliated? … I’ll tell you what – it takes a cumulative toll on your spirit.

“(This bill) will give an expectation that I shouldn’t be discriminated against because of my sexual orientation. It will change behavior – laws do that.”

But Rep. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, said the bill should not come to the floor.

He said the issue is better-handled on the local level – several Montana cities have passed nondiscrimination ordinances protecting gays and lesbians – and that passing a statewide law would be a “mandate” that could divide some communities.

“I believe we will eventually get to the correct position where we need to get, but we need to continue this discussion, and I think this discussion needs to continue out in our communities,” he said. “Let the citizens talk about this. We’ll eventually get there like we have on so many other issues.”

Supporters of a statewide law protecting gays and lesbians from discrimination in housing, employment and other areas have been trying for two decades to pass such a law in Montana.

All 41 Democrats in the House and two Republicans – Reps. Geraldine Custer of Forsyth and Jon Knokey of Bozeman – voted to bring the bill to the floor. Fifty-five Republicans voted against it and two did not vote: Reps. Mike Cuffe of Libby and Adam Hertz of Missoula.