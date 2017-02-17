HELENA (AP) — Montana’s commissioner of political practices, Jonathan Motl, again came under scrutiny from legislative Republicans on Friday as they sought to bar him for six years from working for the office he is about to vacate.

It was another parting shot at Motl, who some Republicans accuse of politicizing the nonpartisan office in his role as the state’s chief enforcer of Montana’s campaign, ethics and lobbying laws.

The bill by Republican Rep. Greg Hertz of Polson would prohibit any former commissioner from working in the commissioner’s office for at least six years after leaving office.

Motl’s term ends as soon as a successor is confirmed.

The Commissioner of Political Practices has been a frequent target of Republicans. Earlier this week, the House voted to dismantle the commissioner’s office as an independent agency, proposing instead that watchdog duties be handed over to elected officials.

Republicans have been open about their disdain for the commissioner’s office, although they deny that their efforts are partisan or or directed specifically at Motl.

“We all know this office has been highly politicized over the last six years, and I just believe that this bill would allow us to ease up that politicizing of that office,” Hertz told the committee. “If the commissioner’s term were expired, if they were allowed to come back in and work in that office, it would be, de facto, just extending their term.”

Motl argued that the bill would prohibit him or any of his recent predecessors to help the new commissioner transition into office. He also argued that the proposal would bar him from serving as a court witness in matters involving cases that could arise from his time as a commissioner.

“Because of the broad language of this bill, you’re prohibiting a commissioner from doing that sort of activity, whether they do it as a volunteer, whether they do it as an expert witness, whether they do it in a paid sense,” Motl said. “It creates unworkable and artificial barriers.”

Since the office was established in 1975, 11 people have led the commissioner’s office.

“For sure, institutional memory is valuable and might have some merit, but there may be merit in having a cooling-off period,” said Jennifer Hensley, who was appointed by former Gov. Brian Schweitzer, a Democrat, to serve as commissioner in 2011.

AP Reporter: Bobby Caina Calvan