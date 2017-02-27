GREAT FALLS – A rally to inspire respect and acceptance was held on Monday morning at East Middle School in Great Falls.

The event was part of an ongoing campaign called ‘Spread the Word to End the Word,’ aimed at raising awareness about the hurtful effects of “the R-word” (retard). by replacing it with the word “respect.”

Young people, family members and advocates joined together to rally for a call to change schools and communities.

Community members including the Cameron Family Center Director Bill Salonen and U.G.F. Men’s Basketball Coach Anthony Owens spoke to students at East about the importance of respecting others.

Special Olympics advisor Kara Bell said it is important to reach middle schoolers because they’re at an age when they are starting to find themselves.

“They’re starting to find that independence, so it’s important for them to realize how important respect is and how it can so positively affect their lives,” Bell added.

Another rally will be held on March 8 at Great Falls College-MSU.

“Spread the Word to End the Word” is an ongoing effort by Special Olympics, Best Buddies International, and other supporters across the globe to inspire respect and acceptance, while raising the consciousness of society about the hurtful effects of the R-word.

Every day, young people, as well as family members and advocates create change in schools and communities. Along with urging others to pledge to end the use of the word, the campaign promotes the inclusion and acceptance of people with intellectual disabilities and promotes a new R-word, respect.

To find out more information about the campaign you can visit the website.

MTN Reporter: Julianne Dellorso